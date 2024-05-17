Assessing Steven Madden: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $42.5, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. This current average represents a 1.16% decrease from the previous average price target of $43.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Steven Madden by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Neutral $41.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $44.00 $44.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $44.00 $44.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $43.00 $41.00 Sam Poser Williams Trading Announces Hold $44.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $39.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Steven Madden. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Steven Madden compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Steven Madden's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Steven Madden's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Steven Madden analyst ratings.

Delving into Steven Madden's Background

Steven Madden Ltd designs and sells brand-name and private-label footwear and accessories. Its products are geared toward fashion-conscious adults and children. The company sells its products through department stores and other retailers as well as its own stores and websites. The company's revenue comes from its operating segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories or Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. The wholesale footwear segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

Financial Milestones: Steven Madden's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Steven Madden's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Steven Madden's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steven Madden's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.31% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SHOO

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Loop Capital Upgrades Hold Buy Dec 2021 Piper Sandler Upgrades Neutral Overweight Nov 2021 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for SHOO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.