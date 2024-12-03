Assessing Sprout Social: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $40.0, with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. This current average has decreased by 11.5% from the previous average price target of $45.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sprout Social. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $38.00 $40.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $29.00 $40.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $40.00 $43.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $38.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sprout Social. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Sprout Social compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sprout Social's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Sprout Social's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sprout Social analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social Inc develops a cloud software that brings together social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. The firm generates majority revenue from software subscriptions.

Sprout Social: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Sprout Social displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.0%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Sprout Social's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -16.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprout Social's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprout Social's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Sprout Social adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SPT

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Stifel Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SPT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.