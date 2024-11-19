Assessing Spire: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Spire (NYSE:SR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Spire, presenting an average target of $68.62, a high estimate of $76.00, and a low estimate of $60.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $67.38, the current average has increased by 1.84%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Spire by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Raises Neutral $65.00 $62.00 Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Lowers Sell $60.50 $65.50 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $73.00 $72.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $76.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Spire. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Spire compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Spire's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Spire's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Spire analyst ratings.

Delving into Spire's Background

Spire Inc is a public utility holding company with three reportable business segments: Gas Utility , Gas Marketing and Midstream. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas, Alabama Gas Corporation (Alagasco), and EnergySouth Inc. The Utilities businesses operations include the purchase, retail, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi. The Gas Utility segment generates a majority of the company's revenue but is subject to seasonal fluctuations. The Gas Marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc, whose operations include the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis and the Midstream segment includes transportation and storage of natural gas.

Spire: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Spire's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.05% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Spire's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spire's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.52%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spire's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.15%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Spire's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.46, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Guggenheim Downgrades Buy Neutral Jan 2022 Guggenheim Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.