Assessing Sonoco Prods: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Sonoco Prods (NYSE:SON) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $53.8, along with a high estimate of $62.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. Marking an increase of 2.97%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $52.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sonoco Prods. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $55.00 $45.00 Matt Roberts Raymond James Lowers Outperform $50.00 $54.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $54.00 $60.00 John Dunigan Jefferies Announces Buy $62.00 - Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $48.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sonoco Prods. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sonoco Prods compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sonoco Prods's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sonoco Prods's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Sonoco Prods

Over its 100-year-plus history, Sonoco Products has steadily assembled a diverse portfolio of industrial and consumer packaging product offerings such as flexible and rigid plastics, reels and spools, pallets, and composite cans. The company serves a variety of consumer and industrial end markets throughout North America. Sonoco has raised its dividend each year for more than 40 years.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Sonoco Prods

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sonoco Prods's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sonoco Prods's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sonoco Prods's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.31%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sonoco Prods's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.43%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Sonoco Prods's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.02, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

