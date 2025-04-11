Assessing Skyward Specialty: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ:SKWD), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $60.3, with a high estimate of $64.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.25% from the previous average price target of $58.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Skyward Specialty among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Alex Scott |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $64.00|$63.00 | |Andrew Andersen |Jefferies |Lowers |Hold | $59.00|$62.00 | |Meyer Shields |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods |Lowers |Outperform | $57.00|$62.00 | |Alex Scott |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $63.00|$53.00 | |Reni Benjamin |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $60.00|$60.00 | |Meyer Shields |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods |Raises |Outperform | $62.00|$60.00 | |Mark Hughes |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $61.00|$54.00 | |Matthew Carletti |JMP Securities |Raises |Market Outperform| $60.00|$53.00 | |Meyer Shields |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods |Raises |Outperform | $60.00|$59.00 | |Paul Newsome |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $57.00|$58.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Skyward Specialty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Skyward Specialty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Skyward Specialty's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Skyward Specialty's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Skyward Specialty analyst ratings.

Delving into Skyward Specialty's Background

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is a specialty insurance company that delivers commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The firm has one reportable segment through which it offers a broad array of insurance coverages to several market niches. It operates multiple lines of business, including general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident, health, property, surety, and workers' compensation.

Skyward Specialty: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Skyward Specialty's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skyward Specialty's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Skyward Specialty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

