Assessing SiteOne Landscape Supply: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $152.17, along with a high estimate of $182.00 and a low estimate of $135.00. Experiencing a 2.7% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $156.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of SiteOne Landscape Supply among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Collin Verron Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $135.00 - W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Hold $145.00 $140.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $136.00 $129.00 Damian Karas UBS Lowers Buy $182.00 $185.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Outperform $175.00 $183.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Hold $140.00 $145.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SiteOne Landscape Supply. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SiteOne Landscape Supply. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SiteOne Landscape Supply compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SiteOne Landscape Supply compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of SiteOne Landscape Supply's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into SiteOne Landscape Supply's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SiteOne Landscape Supply analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is a supplier of tools and equipment. The company serves various businesses which include wholesale irrigation, outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, grass seeds, and fertilizers, turf protection products, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals mainly in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes irrigation supplies, fertilizer and herbicides, landscape accessories, nursery goods, natural stones and blocks, outdoor lighting and ice melt products and other products.

Understanding the Numbers: SiteOne Landscape Supply's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SiteOne Landscape Supply's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.98% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.14%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SiteOne Landscape Supply's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SiteOne Landscape Supply's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.6.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SITE

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage On Hold Feb 2025 Stifel Maintains Hold Hold Feb 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for SITE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.