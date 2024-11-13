Assessing Silvaco Group: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Silvaco Group, revealing an average target of $20.71, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Highlighting a 15.23% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $24.43.

The standing of Silvaco Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $18.00 $26.00 Charles Shi Needham Lowers Buy $19.00 $26.00 Christian Schwab Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $17.00 $25.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Lowers Buy $20.00 $23.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00

Delving into Silvaco Group's Background

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of technology computer aided design ("TCAD") software, electronic data automation ("EDA") software and semiconductor intellectual property ("SIP"). TCAD, EDA and SIP solutions enable semiconductor and photonics companies to increase productivity, accelerate their products' time-to-market and reduce their development and manufacturing costs. It is developing the "technology behind the chip" and providing solutions that span from atoms to systems, starting with providing software for the atomic level simulation of semiconductor and photonics material for devices, to providing software and SIP for the design and analysis of circuits and system level solutions.

Breaking Down Silvaco Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Silvaco Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Silvaco Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -256.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Silvaco Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -68.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Silvaco Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -39.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Silvaco Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

