Assessing Shattuck Labs: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Shattuck Labs, revealing an average target of $13.86, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average has decreased by 14.92% from the previous average price target of $16.29.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Shattuck Labs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $16.00 $28.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $9.00 $10.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $8.00 $12.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Shattuck Labs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Shattuck Labs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Shattuck Labs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Shattuck Labs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of dual-sided fusion proteins as an entirely new class of biologic medicine. Its product candidate, SL-172154, has been rationally designed to simultaneously inhibit the CD47/SIRPa checkpoint interaction to restore an anti-tumor immune response and to activate the CD40 costimulatory receptor to bolster an immune response. Its product candidate, SL-279252, which is being developed in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals, or Takeda, has been rationally designed to simultaneously inhibit the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction and activate the OX40 receptor.

Understanding the Numbers: Shattuck Labs's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Shattuck Labs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1856.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Shattuck Labs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1659.55%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shattuck Labs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -13.53%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shattuck Labs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Shattuck Labs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

