Assessing ON Semiconductor: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 1 3 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ON Semiconductor, presenting an average target of $87.0, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.16% from the previous average price target of $82.73.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive ON Semiconductor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $90.00 $95.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $80.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $75.00 $70.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $97.00 $85.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $90.00 $80.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Neutral $88.00 $85.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $95.00 $85.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Neutral $77.00 $85.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $65.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ON Semiconductor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ON Semiconductor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ON Semiconductor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ON Semiconductor's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ON Semiconductor analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

ON Semiconductor: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: ON Semiconductor's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -17.15%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ON Semiconductor's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): ON Semiconductor's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ON Semiconductor's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.49% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: ON Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.4. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ON

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Stifel Maintains Hold Feb 2022 Susquehanna Maintains Positive

View More Analyst Ratings for ON

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.