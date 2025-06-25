Assessing Sarepta Therapeutics: Insights From 38 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 38 analysts have released ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 16 14 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 2 6 6 0 1 2M Ago 3 7 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $72.34, a high estimate of $183.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Highlighting a 37.16% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $115.11.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sarepta Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Sell $10.00 $40.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $45.00 $123.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Lowers Outperform $40.00 $85.00 David Hoang Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $25.00 $50.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $29.00 - Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $113.00 Brian Skorney Baird Lowers Outperform $30.00 $60.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $75.00 $100.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $29.00 $89.00 Andrew Tsai Jefferies Lowers Buy $54.00 $125.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $28.00 $76.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $70.00 $120.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $36.00 $70.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $50.00 $125.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Sell $10.00 $40.00 Louise Chen Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $40.00 $40.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $84.00 $169.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $100.00 $115.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $89.00 $209.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $58.00 $87.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $100.00 $178.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Lowers Buy $98.00 $112.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $70.00 $110.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $123.00 $184.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $81.00 $163.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Neutral $40.00 $75.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $113.00 $182.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $125.00 $183.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $110.00 $182.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $75.00 $75.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $182.00 $196.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $115.00 - Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $75.00 $75.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $75.00 $75.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $183.00 $202.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $75.00 $75.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $87.00 $161.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sarepta Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sarepta Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sarepta Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sarepta Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Sarepta Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Sarepta Therapeutics's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sarepta Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Sarepta Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Majority of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

Sarepta Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sarepta Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 80.15% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sarepta Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -60.08%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -33.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, Sarepta Therapeutics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SRPT

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Downgrades Neutral Sell Jun 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 William Blair Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for SRPT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.