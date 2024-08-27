Assessing RPM Intl: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on RPM Intl (NYSE:RPM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $125.62, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. Observing a 1.07% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $124.29.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of RPM Intl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $139.00 $140.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $134.00 $136.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $140.00 $123.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $120.00 $119.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $110.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Announces Neutral $120.00 - Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $110.00 $120.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $117.00 $122.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to RPM Intl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of RPM Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for RPM Intl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Discovering RPM Intl: A Closer Look

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells a variety of paints, coatings, and adhesives. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The construction products group sells coatings, roofing, insulation, and other products to distributors, contractors, and end consumers globally. The performance coatings group produces coatings that are used in construction and industrial applications like floorings and corrosion control. The consumer group sells paint, finishes, and similar products to individual consumers through hardware and craft stores. The specialty products group sells a line of products ranging from niche applications of the other groups to marine finishes, to edible food colorings. The majority of revenue comes from North America.

RPM Intl's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: RPM Intl's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 May, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.4%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: RPM Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.95%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): RPM Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): RPM Intl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.96.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

