Assessing Roper Techs: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Roper Techs (NASDAQ:ROP), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $639.14, a high estimate of $675.00, and a low estimate of $565.00. This current average has increased by 0.74% from the previous average price target of $634.43.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $565.00 $530.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Maintains Buy $660.00 $660.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $675.00 $674.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $635.00 $625.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $674.00 $685.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $630.00 $650.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $635.00 $617.00

About Roper Techs

Roper Technologies is a diversified technology company that operates three segments: application software, network software, and technology enabled products. Roper acquires asset light, cash generative businesses and deploys excess cash to acquire further portfolio companies. The firm operates a highly decentralized model with portfolio company management holding autonomy and accountability for key operational decisions, and a small, centralized team overseeing capital deployment and providing executive coaching and reviewing strategic goals.

A Deep Dive into Roper Techs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Roper Techs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Roper Techs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roper Techs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roper Techs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, Roper Techs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

