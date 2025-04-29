Assessing Roper Technologies: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $624.5, a high estimate of $685.00, and a low estimate of $465.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.33% from the previous average price target of $622.43.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Roper Technologies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Brad Reback |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $650.00|$685.00 | |Joe Vruwink |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $668.00|$660.00 | |Stephen Tusa |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $465.00|$558.00 | |Brad Reback |Stifel |Announces |Buy | $685.00|- | |Christopher Glynn |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $640.00|$630.00 | |Brian Gesuale |Raymond James |Raises |Strong Buy | $655.00|$620.00 | |Terry Tillman |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $675.00|$665.00 | |Stephen Tusa |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $558.00|$539.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Roper Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Roper Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Roper Technologies compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Roper Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Roper Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Roper Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Roper Technologies analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a diversified technology company that operates three segments: application software, network software, and technology enabled products. Roper acquires asset light, cash generative businesses and deploys excess cash to acquire further portfolio companies. The firm operates a highly decentralized model with portfolio company management holding autonomy and accountability for key operational decisions, and a small, centralized team overseeing capital deployment and providing executive coaching and reviewing strategic goals.

Understanding the Numbers: Roper Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Roper Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Roper Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.63%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roper Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roper Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, Roper Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

