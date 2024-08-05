Assessing Robinhood Markets: Insights From 16 Financial Analysts

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 6 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 1 3M Ago 1 2 2 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $23.12, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average has increased by 9.37% from the previous average price target of $21.14.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Robinhood Markets. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Allen Citigroup Announces Neutral $18.00 - Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $25.00 $23.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $21.00 $19.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $20.00 $18.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $20.00 $18.00 Steven Chubak Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $29.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $20.00 $19.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Sell $18.00 $16.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $14.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $18.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $30.00 $28.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $18.00 $16.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Robinhood Markets. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Robinhood Markets compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Robinhood Markets's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Robinhood Markets's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

A Deep Dive into Robinhood Markets's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Robinhood Markets's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 40.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Robinhood Markets's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.4%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Robinhood Markets's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.31%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Robinhood Markets's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.4%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Robinhood Markets's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.61.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

