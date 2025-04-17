Assessing Reynolds Consumer Prods: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Prods (NASDAQ:REYN) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 5 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $28.33, along with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.59%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Reynolds Consumer Prods is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Peter Grom |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $26.00|$29.00 | |Andrea Teixeira |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $24.00|$26.00 | |Mark Astrachan |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $27.00|$31.00 | |Brian McNamara |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Hold | $30.00|$31.00 | |Nik Modi |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $30.00|$32.00 | |Mark Astrachan |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $31.00|$32.00 | |Robert Ottenstein |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |Outperform | $30.00|$33.00 | |Lauren Lieberman |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $25.00|$27.00 | |Nik Modi |RBC Capital |Maintains |Sector Perform | $32.00|$32.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Reynolds Consumer Prods. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Reynolds Consumer Prods. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Reynolds Consumer Prods compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Reynolds Consumer Prods compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Reynolds Consumer Prods's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Reynolds Consumer Prods's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Reynolds Consumer Prods analyst ratings.

Delving into Reynolds Consumer Prods's Background

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc is a provider of household products. The firm is engaged in the production and sales of cooking products, waste and storage products, and tableware. It operates through four reportable segments namely, Reynolds Cooking and Baking, Hefty Waste and Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. Reynolds Cooking and Baking segment produce branded and store brand aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags and slow cooker liners.

Reynolds Consumer Prods's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Reynolds Consumer Prods showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.39% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reynolds Consumer Prods's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.75%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.49%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Reynolds Consumer Prods's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.83.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for REYN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for REYN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.