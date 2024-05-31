Assessing Rexford Industrial Realty: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Rexford Industrial Realty, revealing an average target of $49.0, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Highlighting a 7.55% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $53.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Rexford Industrial Realty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $50.00 $52.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $51.00 $55.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $53.00 David Rodgers Baird Lowers Neutral $49.00 $57.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Underweight $46.00 $45.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Announces Neutral $45.00 - Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $53.00 $57.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Maintains Neutral $52.00 $52.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Announces Underweight $45.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rexford Industrial Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Rexford Industrial Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Rexford Industrial Realty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company mainly focuses on leasing facilities in infill markets or relatively wealthy urban areas with a general scarcity of developable land. The vast majority of Rexford's real estate portfolio, in terms of square footage, revenue generation, and total value, comprises light manufacturing and distribution warehouse buildings located in Los Angeles and San Diego. The company's tenants are firms in the wholesale and retail, light manufacturing, industrial equipment, and food and beverage industries.

Key Indicators: Rexford Industrial Realty's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Rexford Industrial Realty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.96%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 27.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.76%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.5%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.43.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

