Assessing Rexford Industrial Realty: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Rexford Industrial Realty, revealing an average target of $43.14, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.83% lower than the prior average price target of $45.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Rexford Industrial Realty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Underweight $38.00 $41.00 David Rodgers Baird Lowers Neutral $47.00 $48.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $47.00 $48.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $44.00 $45.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $40.00 - Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Underweight $41.00 $44.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $45.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Rexford Industrial Realty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Rexford Industrial Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Rexford Industrial Realty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Rexford Industrial Realty's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Rexford Industrial Realty Better

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The goal is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for stockholders by providing superior access to industrial property investments in Southern California infill markets. It has one operating segment business of investing in, operating, and repositioning/redeveloping industrial real estate properties located in Southern California infill markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Rexford Industrial Realty

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rexford Industrial Realty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.43% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.46%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rexford Industrial Realty's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, Rexford Industrial Realty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

