Assessing Revvity: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Revvity (NYSE:RVTY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $131.62, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.29% from the previous average price target of $120.43.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Revvity among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $140.00 $125.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $130.00 - Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Buy $141.00 $130.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Raises Neutral $120.00 $105.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $115.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $127.00 $118.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Raises Hold $125.00 $115.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Revvity. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Revvity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Revvity's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Revvity's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Revvity

Revvity provides instruments, tests, services, and software solutions to the pharmaceutical, biomedical, chemical, environmental, and general industrial markets. The company operates in two segments. First, its diagnostics segment includes immunodiagnostics, reproductive health, and applied genomics. Second, its discovery and analytical solutions is composed of life science, industrial, environmental, and food applications. Revvity offers products and services ranging from genetic screening and environmental analytical tools to informatics and enterprise software.

Revvity: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Revvity's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.45%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Revvity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Revvity's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.7%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Revvity's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.41%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Revvity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

