Assessing Revvity: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $128.17, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $102.00. A 5.99% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $136.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Revvity by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Catherine Ramsey |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $127.00|$141.00 | |Brandon Couillard |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $102.00|$130.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $110.00|$140.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $140.00|$135.00 | |Andrew Cooper |Raymond James |Raises |Outperform | $145.00|$140.00 | |Paul Knight |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $145.00|$132.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Revvity. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Revvity. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Revvity compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Revvity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Revvity's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Revvity's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Revvity analyst ratings.

Get to Know Revvity Better

Revvity provides instruments, tests, services, and software solutions to the pharmaceutical, biomedical, chemical, environmental, and general industrial markets. The company operates in two segments. First, its diagnostics segment includes immunodiagnostics, reproductive health, and applied genomics. Second, its discovery and analytical solutions is composed of life science, industrial, environmental, and food applications. Revvity offers products and services ranging from genetic screening and environmental analytical tools to informatics and enterprise software.

Revvity's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Revvity displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Revvity's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.98% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Revvity's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.21% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Revvity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, Revvity adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RVTY

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for RVTY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.