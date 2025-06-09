Assessing Republic Services: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $264.73, a high estimate of $281.00, and a low estimate of $245.00. Observing a 7.96% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $245.22.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Republic Services is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rob Wertheimer Melius Research Announces Hold $281.00 - Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Outperform $280.00 $268.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $275.00 $229.00 John Mazzoni Seaport Global Announces Buy $270.00 - Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Raises Buy $278.00 $265.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $245.00 $230.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Neutral $245.00 $232.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Outperform $268.00 $260.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $270.00 $250.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $250.00 $240.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $250.00 $233.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Republic Services. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Republic Services compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Republic Services's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Republic Services's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Republic Services

Republic Services is the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 207 active landfills and 246 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs a sizable recycling operation in North America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Republic Services

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Republic Services's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.81% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Republic Services's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Republic Services's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.29%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Republic Services's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.51%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.16, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

