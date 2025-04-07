Assessing Regions Finl: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Regions Finl (NYSE:RF) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $24.86, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average has decreased by 9.37% from the previous average price target of $27.43.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Regions Finl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Betsy Graseck |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $22.00|$29.00 | |Vivek Juneja |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $23.00|$26.00 | |Whit Mayo |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $26.00|$28.00 | |Keith Horowitz |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $25.00|$28.00 | |Brian Foran |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $24.00|$26.00 | |Keith Horowitz |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $28.00|$30.00 | |Brandon King |Truist Securities |Raises |Hold | $26.00|$25.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regions Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regions Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Regions Finl compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Regions Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Regions Finl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Regions Finl's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Regions Finl analyst ratings.

Delving into Regions Finl's Background

Regions Financial is a regional bank based in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, and trust services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Regions Finl

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Regions Finl displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Regions Finl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regions Finl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regions Finl's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Regions Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.4.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RF

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for RF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.