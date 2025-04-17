Assessing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $831.43, with a high estimate of $1013.00 and a low estimate of $547.00. Highlighting a 8.86% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $912.29.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Tim Anderson |B of A Securities |Lowers |Underperform | $547.00|$575.00 | |Salveen Richter |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $917.00|$1019.00 | |Chris Schott |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $1000.00|$1100.00 | |Brian Skorney |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $759.00|$940.00 | |David Risinger |Leerink Partners |Raises |Outperform | $834.00|$762.00 | |Geoff Meacham |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $750.00|$795.00 | |Christopher Raymond |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $1013.00|$1195.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.33% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.13% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.44% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for REGN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Underperform Underperform Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for REGN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.