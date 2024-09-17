Assessing Realty Income: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Realty Income (NYSE:O), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $64.34, a high estimate of $70.25, and a low estimate of $58.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.74% increase from the previous average price target of $60.28.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Realty Income is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $64.00 $61.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $67.00 $60.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $70.25 $67.50 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $61.00 $56.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $57.00 Jay Kornreich Wedbush Announces Neutral $64.00 - Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $64.00 $58.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $67.50 $65.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Neutral $58.00 $57.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $62.00 - Brent Dilts UBS Raises Buy $68.00 $61.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Realty Income. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Realty Income compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Realty Income's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Realty Income's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Realty Income analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Realty Income

Realty Income owns roughly 15,400 properties, most of which are freestanding, single-tenant, triple-net-leased retail properties. Its properties are located in 49 states and Puerto Rico and are leased to 250 tenants from 47 industries. Recent acquisitions have added industrial, gaming, office, manufacturing, and distribution properties, which make up roughly 20% of revenue.

Realty Income: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Realty Income showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.42% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Realty Income's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Realty Income's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Realty Income's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, Realty Income adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

