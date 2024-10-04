Assessing Raymond James Finl: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Raymond James Finl (NYSE:RJF), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $130.71, with a high estimate of $138.00 and a low estimate of $123.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.93% from the previous average price target of $129.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Raymond James Finl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gerald O'Hara Jefferies Raises Hold $126.00 $123.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $125.00 $127.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $138.00 - Michael Cho JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $135.00 $137.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Neutral $135.00 $138.00 Gerald O'Hara Jefferies Raises Hold $123.00 $122.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Hold $133.00 $130.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Raymond James Finl

Raymond James Financial is a financial holding company whose major operations include wealth management, investment banking, asset management, and commercial banking. The company supports more than 8,000 employee and independent contractor financial advisors across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom with over $1.2 trillion of assets under administration as of September 2023. Approximately 90% of the company's revenue is from the US and 70% is from the company's wealth-management segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Raymond James Finl

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Raymond James Finl displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Raymond James Finl's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Raymond James Finl's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.45%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Raymond James Finl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Raymond James Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

