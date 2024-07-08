Assessing Range Resources: Insights From 16 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 16 analysts shared their evaluations of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 5 2 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $38.81, along with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.24% from the previous average price target of $36.53.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Range Resources is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Hold $35.00 $34.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $45.00 $41.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Hold $34.00 $32.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $43.00 $41.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $41.00 $39.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $39.00 $36.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $38.00 $36.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $42.00 $41.00 Derrick Whitfield Stifel Raises Buy $39.00 $36.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $36.00 $34.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $41.00 $40.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $33.00 $23.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $36.00 $36.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $40.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Maintains Buy $39.00 $39.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Announces Underweight $35.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Range Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Range Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Range Resources's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Range Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Range Resources analyst ratings.

About Range Resources

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2023, Range Resources' proven reserves totaled 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.14 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 69% of production.

Financial Milestones: Range Resources's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Range Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -26.84%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Range Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Range Resources's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Range Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RRC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for RRC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.