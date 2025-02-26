Assessing Range Resources: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $40.57, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.73% increase from the previous average price target of $36.64.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Range Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $44.00 $43.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $41.00 $39.00 Umang Choudhary Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $43.00 $39.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $34.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $43.00 $39.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $32.00 $30.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform $45.00 $45.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $40.00 $40.00 Bertrand Hodee Truist Securities Raises Hold $35.00 $31.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Raises Buy $45.00 $34.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $40.00 $38.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $47.00 $40.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $35.00 $28.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Raises Neutral $38.00 $33.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Range Resources

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2023, Range Resources' proven reserves totaled 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.14 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 69% of production.

A Deep Dive into Range Resources's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Range Resources's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.6%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Range Resources's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.89%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Range Resources's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Range Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.47.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

