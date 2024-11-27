Assessing Prudential Financial: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Prudential Financial and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $124.22, accompanied by a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $116.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $117.71, the current average has increased by 5.53%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Prudential Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Bergman TD Cowen Raises Hold $133.00 $130.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $140.00 $117.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $117.00 $116.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $119.00 $118.00 Jay Cohen B of A Securities Raises Neutral $118.00 $109.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $116.00 $113.00 Daniel Bergman TD Cowen Announces Hold $130.00 - John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $127.00 $121.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $118.00 -

Prudential Financial is a large, diversified insurance company offering annuities, life insurance, retirement plan services, and asset management products. While it operates in a number of countries, the vast majority of revenue is generated in the United States and Japan. The company's investment management business, PGIM, contributes approximately 10% of its earnings and has around $1.3 trillion in assets under management. The US businesses are responsible for about 50% of earnings and can be classified into Institutional Retirement Strategies, Individual Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, and Assurance IQ. Finally, the international business segment of the company contributes approximately 40% of earnings with a strong market position in Japan.

Understanding the Numbers: Prudential Financial's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Prudential Financial's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 131.38% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Prudential Financial's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prudential Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prudential Financial's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, Prudential Financial faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

