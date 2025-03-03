Assessing ProPetro Holding: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.75, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.07% increase from the previous average price target of $10.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ProPetro Holding. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $11.00 $12.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Neutral $10.00 $8.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Announces Neutral $10.00 -

All You Need to Know About ProPetro Holding

ProPetro Holding Corp is a Texas-based oilfield services company. It provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and other complementary services to oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources. The company focused on the Permian Basin. The operating segments of the company are hydraulic fracturing which generates key revenue, wireline, cementing, and power generation service.

A Deep Dive into ProPetro Holding's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: ProPetro Holding's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.83%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ProPetro Holding's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ProPetro Holding's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ProPetro Holding's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ProPetro Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

