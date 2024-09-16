Assessing Prologis: Insights From 15 Financial Analysts

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $132.87, a high estimate of $156.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.86% increase from the previous average price target of $126.71.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Prologis is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $128.00 $124.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $124.00 $122.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $146.00 $142.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $142.00 $135.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $122.00 $123.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $133.00 $132.00 Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Announces Neutral $128.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $135.00 $130.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $137.00 $125.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $127.00 $124.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Overweight $142.00 $123.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $156.00 $140.00 Marie Ferguson Argus Research Raises Buy $135.00 $120.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $123.00 $119.00 John Kim BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $115.00 $115.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Prologis. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Prologis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Prologis's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Prologis's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Prologis

Prologis was formed by the June 2011 merger of AMB Property and Prologis Trust. The company develops, acquires, and operates around 1.2 billion square feet of high-quality industrial and logistics facilities across the globe. The company also has a strategic capital business segment that has around $60 billion of third-party AUM. The company is organized into four global divisions (Americas, Europe, Asia, and other Americas) and operates as a real estate investment trust.

Financial Insights: Prologis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Prologis's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -18.08%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Prologis's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 42.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prologis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.62%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prologis's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.92%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Prologis's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.56, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

