Assessing Procter & Gamble's Performance Against Competitors In Household Products Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and its primary competitors in the Household Products industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Procter & Gamble Background

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Procter & Gamble Co 28.56 8.16 5.06 6.2% $4.85 $10.18 -0.1% Colgate-Palmolive Co 29.76 677.98 4.22 414.16% $1.25 $3.07 4.89% Kimberly-Clark Corp 20.97 42.03 2.37 49.91% $0.84 $1.81 -2.05% Church & Dwight Co Inc 31.87 5.87 4.25 5.79% $0.4 $0.71 3.92% Clorox Co 73.20 62.20 2.90 103.1% $0.35 $0.88 -5.75% Reynolds Consumer Products Inc 17.63 3.10 1.71 4.82% $0.17 $0.26 -1.06% WD-40 Co 50.84 15.78 6.11 9.02% $0.03 $0.08 9.4% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc 23.66 1.25 1.24 0.28% $0.08 $0.3 5.97% Central Garden & Pet Co 13.84 1.27 0.61 5.14% $0.14 $0.32 -2.63% Energizer Holdings Inc 226.50 18.45 0.79 -27.84% $0.01 $0.28 0.29% Oil-Dri Corp of America 11.54 2.41 1.58 3.9% $0.02 $0.03 1.28% Average 49.98 83.03 2.58 56.83% $0.33 $0.77 1.43%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

After a detailed analysis of Procter & Gamble, the following trends become apparent:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 28.56 significantly below the industry average by 0.57x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The current Price to Book ratio of 8.16, which is 0.1x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio of 5.06, which is 1.96x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.2% is 50.63% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $4.85 Billion is 14.7x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $10.18 Billion, which indicates 13.22x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of -0.1% is significantly below the industry average of 1.43%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Procter & Gamble and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Among its top 4 peers, Procter & Gamble has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Procter & Gamble, the PE and PB ratios are low compared to peers in the Household Products industry, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the high PS ratio suggests that the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of profitability, the low ROE and revenue growth, along with high EBITDA and gross profit, indicate mixed performance compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.