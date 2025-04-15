Assessing Privia Health Gr: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

Privia Health Gr (NASDAQ:PRVA) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Privia Health Gr, revealing an average target of $29.2, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.03% increase from the previous average price target of $26.30.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Privia Health Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Michael Ha |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $26.00|$24.00 | |Andrew Mok |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $23.00|$21.00 | |Jailendra Singh |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $28.00|$27.00 | |Matthew Sheerin |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $30.00|$30.00 | |Ryan MacDonald |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $30.00|$30.00 | |Constantine Davides |Citizens Capital Markets|Raises |Market Outperform| $29.00|$26.00 | |Richard Close |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $30.00|$29.00 | |Sean Wieland |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $40.00|$25.00 | |Ryan MacDonald |Needham |Raises |Buy | $30.00|$25.00 | |Constantine Davides |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $26.00|$26.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Privia Health Gr compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of Privia Health Gr's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Privia Health Gr's Background

Privia Health Group Inc is a technology-driven, national physician-enablement company. It collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual care settings.

Privia Health Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Privia Health Gr's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.55% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Privia Health Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.95%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.7%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

