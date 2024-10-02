Assessing Premier: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.25, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.33%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Premier by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $19.00 $20.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $19.00 $21.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $20.00 $21.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Premier. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Premier compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Premier's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Premier's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Premier

Premier Inc is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based technology-driven healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of United States (U.S.) hospitals, health systems, and other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. The company's revenue is all sourced domestically and is reported in two business segments: the supply chain services and the consulting and technology platform of performance services. It generates the majority of its revenue from the supply chain services segment.

Breaking Down Premier's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Premier displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Premier's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Premier's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Premier's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.79% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Premier's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

