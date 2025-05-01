Assessing Praxis Precision Medicine: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $99.88, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. A 22.49% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $128.86.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Praxis Precision Medicine. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Lowers Buy $85.00 $175.00 Joel Beatty Baird Lowers Outperform $73.00 $117.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $85.00 $150.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $105.00 $120.00 David Hoang Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $111.00 - Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Praxis Precision Medicine. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Praxis Precision Medicine compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Praxis Precision Medicine's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Praxis Precision Medicine's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Praxis Precision Medicine's Background

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is engaged in translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for patients affected by central nervous system disorders characterized by a neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. The company has generated three clinical-stage product candidates, ulixacaltamide (formerly known as PRAX-944), vormatrigine (formerly known as PRAX-628), and relutrigine (formerly known as PRAX-562), as well as PRAX-020 which has been in-licensed by UCB Biopharma SRL, or UCB.

Financial Insights: Praxis Precision Medicine

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Praxis Precision Medicine showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1349.13% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Praxis Precision Medicine's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -786.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Praxis Precision Medicine's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -14.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Praxis Precision Medicine's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -13.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Praxis Precision Medicine's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

