Assessing PPG Indus: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on PPG Indus (NYSE:PPG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated PPG Indus and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $131.78, accompanied by a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. A 8.63% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $144.22.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of PPG Indus's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $115.00 $145.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $135.00 $153.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $120.00 $128.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $125.00 $144.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $140.00 $150.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $135.00 $150.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $126.00 $128.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $145.00 $150.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $145.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PPG Indus. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PPG Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PPG Indus's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of PPG Indus's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PPG Indus analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind PPG Indus

PPG is a global producer of coatings. The company is the world's largest producer of coatings after the purchase of selected Akzo Nobel assets. PPG's products are sold to a wide variety of end users, including the automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial markets. The company has a footprint in many regions around the globe, with less than half of sales coming from North America in recent years. PPG is focused on its coatings and specialty products and expansion into emerging regions, as exemplified by the Comex acquisition.

Unraveling the Financial Story of PPG Indus

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining PPG Indus's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.72% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PPG Indus's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PPG Indus's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PPG Indus's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PPG Indus's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.94.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PPG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Jefferies Maintains Hold Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PPG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.