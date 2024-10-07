Assessing Pool: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Pool and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $359.57, accompanied by a high estimate of $415.00 and a low estimate of $310.00. This current average has increased by 8.91% from the previous average price target of $330.14.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Pool by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $370.00 $330.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Hold $335.00 $310.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $380.00 $356.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $415.00 $365.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $330.00 $285.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Neutral $377.00 $305.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Hold $310.00 $360.00

Discovering Pool: A Closer Look

Pool Corp distributes swimming pool supplies and related products. It sells national-brand and private-label products to approximately 120000 customers. The products include non-discretionary pool-maintenance products, like chemicals and replacement parts, as well as pool equipment, like packaged pools (kits to build swimming pools), cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights. Customers include pool builders and remodelers, independent retail stores, and pool repair and service companies.

Pool: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Pool faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.72% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Pool's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.82%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pool's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.82% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pool's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.17%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Pool's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.01. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

