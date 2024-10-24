Assessing Polaris: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Polaris (NYSE:PII) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $80.25, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. A decline of 6.69% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Polaris by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Lowers Buy $84.00 $87.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $73.00 $82.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $80.00 $90.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Outperform $84.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Polaris. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Polaris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Polaris's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Polaris's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Polaris analyst ratings.

Delving into Polaris's Background

Polaris designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility purposes, snowmobiles, and on-road vehicles, including motorcycles, along with the related replacement parts, garments, and accessories. The firm entered the marine market after acquiring Boat Holdings in 2018, offering exposure to another segment of the outdoor lifestyle market. Polaris products retailed through more than 2,500 dealers in North America and through 1,500 international dealers as well as more than 25 subsidiaries and 90 distributors in more than 100 countries outside North America.

Financial Insights: Polaris

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Polaris faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -23.41% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Polaris's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.61%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Polaris's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Polaris's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.49%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, Polaris faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PII

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Citigroup Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PII

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.