Assessing Plains All American: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.2, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.99% increase from the previous average price target of $20.75.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Plains All American. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $19.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $22.00 $23.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $24.00 $23.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Underweight $19.00 $18.00 Holly Stewart Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $23.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Plains All American. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Plains All American compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Plains All American's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Plains All American Pipeline LP through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges or railcars. The NGL segment is involved in natural gas processing and NGL fractionation, storage, transportation, and terminalling. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Crude Oil segment.

Plains All American: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Plains All American's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.33%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Plains All American's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.21%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plains All American's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.1%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Plains All American's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.81.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

