Assessing Phillips Edison & Co: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Phillips Edison & Co (NASDAQ:PECO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $39.0, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.5%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Phillips Edison & Co. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Outperform $38.00 $41.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $37.00 $39.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $40.00 $41.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Outperform $41.00 $39.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Phillips Edison & Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Phillips Edison & Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Phillips Edison & Co's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Phillips Edison & Co

Phillips Edison & Co Inc is a real estate investment trust. The company also operates a third-party investment management business providing property management and advisory services to four unconsolidated institutional joint ventures, in which it has a partial ownership interests, and one private fund. It invests in well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers. It holds an integrated in-house operating platform built on market of expertise designed to optimize property value and consistently deliver a great shopping experience.

Phillips Edison & Co's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Phillips Edison & Co's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.48%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phillips Edison & Co's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phillips Edison & Co's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, Phillips Edison & Co adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

