Assessing Personalis: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $6.69, along with a high estimate of $9.00 and a low estimate of $3.50. Marking an increase of 21.64%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $5.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Personalis by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $9.00 $7.50 Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $7.00 $5.50 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $7.25 $5.50 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $3.50 $3.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Personalis. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Personalis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Personalis's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Personalis's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Personalis analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Personalis

Personalis Inc is a provider of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. It has one segment, the sale of sequencing and data analysis services. Its products include ImmunoID NeXT, NeXT Personal, NeXT Dx Test, and other pharma research solutions.

Breaking Down Personalis's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Personalis's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 35.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -56.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Personalis's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -10.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Personalis's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, Personalis adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PSNL

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Citigroup Maintains Buy Feb 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PSNL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.