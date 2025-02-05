Assessing Pentair: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Pentair (NYSE:PNR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Pentair and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $120.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $126.00 and a low estimate of $114.00. This current average has increased by 4.45% from the previous average price target of $114.89.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Pentair is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $114.00 $106.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Buy $125.00 $126.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $119.00 $126.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Maintains Sector Weight $115.00 $115.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $126.00 $115.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $126.00 $113.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $120.00 $108.00 Nigel Coe Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $125.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $115.00 $110.00

All You Need to Know About Pentair

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Pentair's business is organized into three segments: pool, water technologies, and flow. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $4.1 billion in revenue in 2023.

Breaking Down Pentair's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Pentair's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.53%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.05%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pentair's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pentair's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 2.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.5.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

