Assessing Pennant Gr: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Pennant Gr (NASDAQ:PNTG) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $36.0, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. Marking an increase of 17.38%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $30.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Pennant Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $38.00 $26.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $40.00 $40.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $38.00 $34.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $34.00 $28.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $32.00 $28.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $34.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pennant Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pennant Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Pennant Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Pennant Gr's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pennant Gr analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Pennant Gr

Pennant Group Inc is engaged in providing healthcare services to patients of all ages, including the growing senior population, in the United States. It operates in multiple lines of business including home health, hospice, and senior living which includes the company's assisted living, independent living, and memory care communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The company generates majority of its revenue from home health and hospice services segment, which includes its home health, hospice and home care businesses.

Pennant Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pennant Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 27.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pennant Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.37%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pennant Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pennant Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.96%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.26, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PNTG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Mar 2022 Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Stifel Downgrades Buy Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for PNTG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.