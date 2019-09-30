Assessing Peloton Stock & Other 2019 IPOs and What's Going On with WeWork

Welcome to the latest episode of the Full-Court Finance podcast from Zacks Investment Research where Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into what investors need to know about newly public Peloton PTON. The episode then takes a broader look at what’s going on with some other 2019 IPOs such as Uber UBER and Beyond Meat BYND to help make sense of the WeWork debacle.

We have talked about Yeti YETI, Canada Goose GOOS and Gatorade PEP competitor BodyArmour, which Coca-Cola KO took a stake in last summer, on this show before. Today, we jumped into everything investors need to know about newly public tech-focused stationary bike company, Peloton.

Peloton has underwhelmed Wall Street in its first couple trading days. But its revenue growth has been impressive over the last several years and management believes it has a ton of room to grow within the broader high-end workout industry.

Meanwhile, WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann stepped down recently amid its valuation fiasco that has put into question why SoftBank SFTBY poured so much money into the office-leasing firm. WeWork’s story helps shine a light on the private investment world, which has seen venture capital companies overvalue many firms recently with the hope of landing the next Amazon AMZN or Facebook FB.

Juul CEO Kevin Burns also walked away from the top role last week, as vaping companies face regulation. This follows Travis Kalanick’s highly-publicized departure from Uber in the lead up to its IPO. We then take a look at how Uber, Lyft LYFT, Pinterest PINS, Slack WORK, Smile Direct SDC, and other newly public companies have performed so far.

