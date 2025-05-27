Assessing PDD Holdings: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $141.0, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $121.00. This current average has increased by 0.1% from the previous average price target of $140.86.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive PDD Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Chong Jefferies Lowers Buy $121.00 $156.00 Alicia Yap Citigroup Raises Buy $165.00 $127.00 Ellie Jiang JP Morgan Raises Neutral $125.00 $105.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Jialong Shi Nomura Lowers Neutral $130.00 $137.00 Thomas Chong Jefferies Lowers Buy $156.00 $171.00 Bo Pei US Tiger Securities, Inc Maintains Hold $130.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PDD Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PDD Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PDD Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PDD Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PDD Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of PDD Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PDD Holdings analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings operates commerce businesses in over 80 countries globally. Its main operations are Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China, and Temu, a global e-commerce marketplace. PDD also has a community group purchase business in China. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

PDD Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PDD Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.45% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PDD Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.81%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): PDD Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.28%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): PDD Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.65%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, PDD Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PDD

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Citigroup Upgrades Neutral Buy Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PDD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.