Assessing Paylocity Holding: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $173.7, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. This current average represents a 9.63% decrease from the previous average price target of $192.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Paylocity Holding. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $195.00 $200.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $171.00 $200.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $178.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Hold $145.00 $180.00 Jared Levine TD Cowen Lowers Buy $153.00 $180.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $155.00 $178.00 Mark Marcon Baird Lowers Outperform $195.00 $225.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $185.00 $205.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Neutral $178.00 $176.00

About Paylocity Holding

Paylocity is a provider of payroll and human capital management, or HCM, solutions servicing small- to midsize clients in the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and targets businesses with 10 to 5,000 employees and services about 36,000 clients as of fiscal 2023. Alongside core payroll services, Paylocity offers HCM solutions such as time and attendance and recruiting software, as well workplace collaboration and communication tools.

Paylocity Holding: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Paylocity Holding's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.07%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Paylocity Holding's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.26%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Paylocity Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

