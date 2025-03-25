Assessing Pacific Biosciences: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $2.04, a high estimate of $2.50, and a low estimate of $1.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 30.14% lower than the prior average price target of $2.92.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Pacific Biosciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $2.00 $6.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $2.00 $2.50 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $1.50 $1.75 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $2.50 $2.50 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $2.50 $2.50 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $1.75 $2.25

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pacific Biosciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pacific Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pacific Biosciences's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Pacific Biosciences's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Pacific Biosciences: A Closer Look

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing, and manufacturing sequencing solutions that enable scientists and clinical researchers to improve their understanding of the genome and ultimately, resolve genetically complex problems. It operates in, one reportable segment: the development, manufacturing, and marketing of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from Americas, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe Middle East, and Africa.

A Deep Dive into Pacific Biosciences's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pacific Biosciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -32.79%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pacific Biosciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.04% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pacific Biosciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.49% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pacific Biosciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.17%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.33, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

