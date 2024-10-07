Assessing P10: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of P10 (NYSE:PX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for P10, revealing an average target of $10.86, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $9.50. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.14% increase from the previous average price target of $9.86.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive P10. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $12.00 $11.00 Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $10.50 $10.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $10.00 $9.00 Ken Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $11.00 $9.50 John Campbell Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $12.00 $11.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $11.00 $9.50 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $9.50 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to P10. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of P10 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for P10's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into P10's Background

P10 Inc is a player in the alternative asset management sector, specializing in multi-asset class private market solutions. It offers a range of investment solutions, including specialized funds, separate accounts, secondary investments, direct investments, and co-investments across various asset classes and geographies. These solutions cater to diverse investor needs within the private markets, aiming to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns. With a focus on middle and lower-middle markets, the company's portfolio includes Private Equity, Venture Capital, Impact Investing, and Private Credit. Revenue primarily comes from recurring management and advisory fees earned on committed capital, typically locked up for ten to fifteen years.

A Deep Dive into P10's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: P10's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: P10's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): P10's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: P10's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.9, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

