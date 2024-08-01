Assessing OneMain Holdings: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated OneMain Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $56.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $61.00 and a low estimate of $52.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.17% lower than the prior average price target of $57.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive OneMain Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $55.00 $53.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $60.00 $59.00 Mark Devries Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $61.00 $64.00 Terry Ma Barclays Lowers Overweight $52.00 $55.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $54.00 $52.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $59.00 $62.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to OneMain Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of OneMain Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of OneMain Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of OneMain Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering OneMain Holdings: A Closer Look

OneMain Holdings Inc is engaged in nonprime consumer finance companies in the United States and is one of only a few companies in the consumer installment lending industry. It formed after a transaction brought together two branch-based consumer finance companies with complementary strategies and locations. Its services include providing personal loan products, offering credit and noncredit insurance, servicing loans, pursuing strategic acquisitions and dispositions of assets and businesses, and on occasion, establishing joint ventures or forming strategic alliances. The company's one reportable segment is consumer and insurance. In addition to hundreds of branches, the company also has an online business. The main source of revenue is net interest income.

OneMain Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, OneMain Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.26% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): OneMain Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.84% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): OneMain Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: OneMain Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 6.07. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

