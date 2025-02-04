Assessing Omnicell: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Omnicell, presenting an average target of $48.0, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A 4.95% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $50.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Omnicell among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $62.00 $62.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $49.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $46.00 $54.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Neutral $44.00 $37.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Omnicell. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Omnicell compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Omnicell's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Omnicell's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Omnicell analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Omnicell Better

Omnicell Inc provides automation and business analytics software for healthcare providers. It helps its customers to define and deliver cost-effective medication management that is designed to equip and empower pharmacists and nurses to focus on patient care rather than administrative tasks, and to drive improved clinical, operational, and financial outcomes across all care settings. Omnicell generates the vast majority of its revenue in the United States.

Breaking Down Omnicell's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Omnicell's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.44%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Omnicell's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.06%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Omnicell's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.71%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Omnicell's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.38% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Omnicell's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.5, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OMCL

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Overweight Dec 2021 BTIG Maintains Buy

