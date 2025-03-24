Assessing NVIDIA's Performance Against Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 40.03 36.20 22.37 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 25.80 7.06 10.46 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Broadcom Inc 88.73 12.91 16.94 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Qualcomm Inc 16.92 6.45 4.35 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 106.44 3 6.76 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% Texas Instruments Inc 34.42 9.64 10.52 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% ARM Holdings PLC 156.67 19.55 34.20 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Micron Technology Inc 22.66 2.18 3.41 3.32% $4.3 $3.35 -7.53% Analog Devices Inc 65.30 2.89 10.92 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 16.15 8.99 13.08 52.73% $0.17 $0.34 36.93% Microchip Technology Inc 90.74 4.61 5.90 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 14.46 1.23 1.70 1.95% $0.89 $1.25 -22.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 22.27 2.16 1.19 2.94% $28.59 $26.43 1.35% ON Semiconductor Corp 12.06 2.10 2.67 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% United Microelectronics Corp 11.85 1.47 2.41 2.28% $29.73 $20.43 -0.16% First Solar Inc 10.93 1.76 3.36 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.69 1.69 2.69 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 137.89 11.74 16.47 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1544.67 12.73 24.96 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Universal Display Corp 31.94 4.36 10.93 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 256.71 1.99 1.82 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 134.37 5.93 9.24 6.39% $33.97 $29.62 10.08%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of NVIDIA, we can identify the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 40.03 is 0.3x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 36.2 relative to the industry average by 6.1x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 22.37, which is 2.42x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42%, which is 24.03% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion, which is 0.76x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $28.72 Billion, which indicates 0.97x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 77.94% exceeds the industry average of 10.08%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between NVIDIA and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. The high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds, while low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth signifies strong top-line performance relative to industry peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

