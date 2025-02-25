Assessing NVIDIA's Performance Against Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 51.43 48.42 28.60 31.13% $22.86 $26.16 93.61% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 27.79 7.60 11.26 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Broadcom Inc 161.19 14.40 19.26 6.49% $7.29 $9.0 51.2% Texas Instruments Inc 38.60 10.81 11.79 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% Qualcomm Inc 17.38 6.63 4.47 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 108.11 3.04 6.86 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% ARM Holdings PLC 184.91 23.08 40.36 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 75.72 3.35 12.66 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 27.34 2.27 3.68 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Microchip Technology Inc 106.72 5.42 6.94 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 16.51 1.41 1.94 1.95% $0.74 $1.23 2.15% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 24.09 2.34 1.28 2.94% $28.59 $26.43 1.35% ON Semiconductor Corp 14.71 2.56 3.26 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% First Solar Inc 13.17 2.16 4.27 4.22% $0.45 $0.45 10.81% United Microelectronics Corp 10.39 1.46 2.33 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.47 1.67 2.66 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 150.48 12.84 17.98 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Universal Display Corp 33.98 4.64 11.63 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 268.79 2.08 1.91 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 72.24 5.99 9.14 3.9% $37.65 $32.82 7.74%

After examining NVIDIA, the following trends can be inferred:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 51.43 is 0.71x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 48.42, which is 8.08x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 28.6, surpassing the industry average by 3.13x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 31.13% that is 27.23% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.86 Billion, which is 0.61x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $26.16 Billion is 0.8x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 93.61% exceeds the industry average of 7.74%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Compared to its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the stock may be overvalued based on its book value and sales. On the other hand, the high ROE, low EBITDA, low gross profit, and high revenue growth suggest that NVIDIA is performing well in terms of profitability and growth compared to its industry counterparts.

